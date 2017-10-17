Windows Mixed Reality is here, with Sketchfab support “Out of the Box”

The much touted Microsoft’s Windows 10 Fall Creators Update is finally available for installation today and with it comes Windows official support for mixed reality. Headsets and motion controllers from Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung also hit the streets this week providing yet more options for diving into VR from your laptop or desktop.

We’re proud to announce that Sketchfab is supported by Windows Mixed Reality from day one, one of the great benefits of our technology being built on WebVR. Just pull up the Edge browser within the Microsoft Cliff House portal and visit sketchfab.com. Choose your favorite work, select the VR Goggles icon and you’ll be transported out of the Cliff House and into VR with the Sketchfab model.

Once in VR with the model, use your motion controller(s) to teleport around the scene to view the model from all angles. A tap of the Windows button on your controller will bring you back to the Cliff House.