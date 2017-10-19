Stay Up To Date with the Twitch Streaming Schedule

or

19 October 2017

Times in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC)

October 23

17:00 Chaitanyak

21:00 ipkipi

October 24

17:00 Chaitanyak

20:00 RedSorrel

October 25

0:00 Christoph – Hosted

17:00 Chaitanyak

October 26

12:00 Rik

15:00 Flowpoly

17:00 Chaitanyak

October 27 

14:00 RogueNoodle

17:00 Chaitanyak

21:00 Attikachu

Watch live video from sketchfab on www.twitch.tv

The Twitch stream is in full swing thanks to our Sketchfab Masters, the new artists who have joined us, and you, the Sketchfab community! In case you haven’t followed us to join in on the fun (in which case, what are you waiting for!), here are the talented Sketchfab artists who have joined us recently.

Sleepy Bard by katie on Sketchfab

Eggbot! by Cristian Villalobos on Sketchfab

Lily by RedSorrel on Sketchfab

World 1-1 by roguenoodle on Sketchfab

Spring by kip on Sketchfab

With a few more artists coming up, it becomes imperative to lay out a schedule. Every week this post will update to reflect the times and days the streamers will go live in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). There is also a forum post with the same purpose. The forum is also open to introductions and discussion, so feel free to create a new topic and say hi!

