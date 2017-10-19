Stay Up To Date with the Twitch Streaming Schedule

Times in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC)
October 23
17:00 Chaitanyak
21:00 ipkipi
October 24
17:00 Chaitanyak
20:00 RedSorrel
October 25
0:00 Christoph – Hosted
17:00 Chaitanyak
October 26
12:00 Rik
15:00 Flowpoly
17:00 Chaitanyak
October 27
14:00 RogueNoodle
17:00 Chaitanyak
21:00 Attikachu
The Twitch stream is in full swing thanks to our Sketchfab Masters, the new artists who have joined us, and you, the Sketchfab community! In case you haven’t followed us to join in on the fun (in which case, what are you waiting for!), here are the talented Sketchfab artists who have joined us recently.
With a few more artists coming up, it becomes imperative to lay out a schedule. Every week this post will update to reflect the times and days the streamers will go live in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). There is also a forum post with the same purpose. The forum is also open to introductions and discussion, so feel free to create a new topic and say hi!
