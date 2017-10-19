Stay Up To Date with the Twitch Streaming Schedule

Times in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC)

October 23 17:00 Chaitanyak 21:00 ipkipi October 24 17:00 Chaitanyak 20:00 RedSorrel October 25 0:00 Christoph – Hosted 17:00 Chaitanyak October 26 12:00 Rik 15:00 Flowpoly 17:00 Chaitanyak October 27 14:00 RogueNoodle 17:00 Chaitanyak 21:00 Attikachu

The Twitch stream is in full swing thanks to our Sketchfab Masters, the new artists who have joined us, and you, the Sketchfab community! In case you haven’t followed us to join in on the fun (in which case, what are you waiting for!), here are the talented Sketchfab artists who have joined us recently.

Lily by RedSorrel on Sketchfab

Spring by kip on Sketchfab

With a few more artists coming up, it becomes imperative to lay out a schedule. Every week this post will update to reflect the times and days the streamers will go live in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). There is also a forum post with the same purpose. The forum is also open to introductions and discussion, so feel free to create a new topic and say hi!