Sony unveils Xperia phones with 3D scanning and native export to Sketchfab

Sony have just given their first public preview of two upcoming Xperia models at a Berlin consumer electronics show. The phones are the first to come loaded with an incredible 3D scanning app and both feature native export to Sketchfab. 3D scanning has never been easier.

The Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact use Sony’s 19MBP Motion Eye camera technology and an Exmor RS image sensor to help capture 3D scans without any additional hardware.

We made sure Alban was one of the first to be scanned:

The phones come packed with powerful processors that allow them to assemble these 3D scans onboard without needing to connect to the internet for online processing like most other scanning apps; allowing high resolution captures to be scanned in a minute or less. And both phones come with Sony’s new “3D Creator” app which allows you to use one of three modes to scan heads, faces, food and includes a fourth “freeform” mode for everything else you could possibly wish to scan.

3D Creator includes helpful onscreen hints to make scanning a breeze:

And the best thing about the app? Once your scan is complete, a couple of taps and you’ll have your work on Sketchfab.

Share directly to Sketchfab:

The XZ1 will be available in the US starting September 19th. The compact version arrives shortly after, on October 4th. Both will ship with the latest version of Android – Oreo. We can’t wait to see what you’ll share!