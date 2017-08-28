Sketchfab Voxel Challenge: Farm Animals... in Space!

Old Macdonald had a farm, H-D-5-6-9-2-5….
To those with your feet in the ground and your heads in the galaxies, this voxel challenge is for you! Construct a farm animal and put it in a space setting! It can be in a suit, in a ship, bouncing off the surface of a planet, weighed down by another planet’s gravitational force, working at NASA/SpaceX, wherever the stars take you!
TD;LR: Take a farm animal and put it in space in for this voxel challenge!
Art Credit:
Rules
- Create a farm animal in a galactic theme or among celestial bodies.
- Use any 3D modeling tool that you like (including Minecraft), although using a specialised one will make your life a lot easier!
- Submit only new work, but feel free to submit multiple scenes.
- Once you’ve created your scene, upload it to Sketchfab, tag it #VoxelSpaceFarm (and why not throw in #voxels, #voxelart, and tag the took you used for good measure too?)
- Share what you’re planning to create on the challenge thread in the forum!
- Submission deadline is Monday, September 11 (23:59 New York time – EST)
Judges
- Y2bcrazy, Nomadking, Elbriga Sketchfab Masters.
- Sir_carma Sketchfab Community.
- Lelefant, winner of the last voxel challenge.
- Bart and Seori, Sketchfab Community Team.
Prizes
- $50 Amazon gift card for all your personalized voxel needs!
- 3 months of Sketchfab PRO to your account
Terms and Conditions
- No purchase necessary.
- By entering this competition, entrants will be deemed to have accepted and agreed to the conditions.
- This is a contest for individuals, no teams.
- No alternative prizes available. The prize draw is not open to Sketchfab employees or their families.
- No ripping of models from anywhere on the Internet, all entries must be original works.
- The judges’ decision are final – in case of dispute, no correspondence will be entered into.
- Winning entries will be documented and may be used for promotional purposes.
- Contestants models must be uploaded to Sketchfab and tagged #VoxelSpaceFarm to be considered.
- Winners retain all Intellectual Property as per Sketchfab standard Terms and Conditions.
- Winners and winning entries may be required to take part in any publicity resulting from this competition.
- The winners will be contacted by Friday, September 15
- Promoter: Sketchfab Inc, 1123 Broadway, Suite 501, New York, NY 10010, USA.
-
Wow, not a topic for casuals! 😀 And a nice opportunity to let creativity flow and to do something very different.
-
This will be fun!!
Leave a Reply