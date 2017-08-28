or

Sketchfab Voxel Challenge: Farm Animals... in Space!

Back to overview
28 August 2017

Old Macdonald had a farm, H-D-5-6-9-2-5….

To those with your feet in the ground and your heads in the galaxies, this voxel challenge is for you! Construct a farm animal and put it in a space setting! It can be in a suit, in a ship, bouncing off the surface of a planet, weighed down by another planet’s gravitational force, working at NASA/SpaceX, wherever the stars take you!

TD;LR: Take a farm animal and put it in space in for this voxel challenge! 

Art Credit: 

Rocket Rooster by NomadKing on Sketchfab

Rules

  • Create a farm animal in a galactic theme or among celestial bodies.
  • Use any 3D modeling tool that you like (including Minecraft), although using a specialised one will make your life a lot easier!
  • Submit only new work, but feel free to submit multiple scenes.
  • Once you’ve created your scene, upload it to Sketchfab, tag it #VoxelSpaceFarm (and why not throw in #voxels, #voxelart, and tag the took you used for good measure too?)
  • Share what you’re planning to create on the challenge thread in the forum!
  • Submission deadline is Monday, September 11 (23:59 New York time – EST)

Judges

Prizes

  • $50 Amazon gift card for all your personalized voxel needs!
  • 3 months of Sketchfab PRO to your account

Terms and Conditions

  • No purchase necessary.
  • By entering this competition, entrants will be deemed to have accepted and agreed to the conditions.
  • This is a contest for individuals, no teams.
  • No alternative prizes available. The prize draw is not open to Sketchfab employees or their families.
  • No ripping of models from anywhere on the Internet, all entries must be original works.
  • The judges’ decision are final – in case of dispute, no correspondence will be entered into.
  • Winning entries will be documented and may be used for promotional purposes.
  • Contestants models must be uploaded to Sketchfab and tagged #VoxelSpaceFarm to be considered.
  • Winners retain all Intellectual Property as per Sketchfab standard Terms and Conditions.
  • Winners and winning entries may be required to take part in any publicity resulting from this competition.
  • The winners will be contacted by Friday, September 15
  • Promoter: Sketchfab Inc, 1123 Broadway, Suite 501, New York, NY 10010, USA.

About the author

Seori Sachs

Community Person!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related articles

Sketchfab 3D Scanning Challenge: Something Small

Heroic Voxels: The Victorious Entries!

3D scanning Thursday #14: TCHOTCHKES