Sketchfab Voxel Challenge: Farm Animals... in Space!

Old Macdonald had a farm, H-D-5-6-9-2-5….

To those with your feet in the ground and your heads in the galaxies, this voxel challenge is for you! Construct a farm animal and put it in a space setting! It can be in a suit, in a ship, bouncing off the surface of a planet, weighed down by another planet’s gravitational force, working at NASA/SpaceX, wherever the stars take you!

TD;LR: Take a farm animal and put it in space in for this voxel challenge!

Art Credit:

Rules

Create a farm animal in a galactic theme or among celestial bodies.

Use any 3D modeling tool that you like (including Minecraft), although using a specialised one will make your life a lot easier!

Submit only new work, but feel free to submit multiple scenes.

Once you’ve created your scene, upload it to Sketchfab, tag it #VoxelSpaceFarm (and why not throw in #voxels, #voxelart, and tag the took you used for good measure too?)

Share what you’re planning to create on the challenge thread in the forum!

Submission deadline is Monday, September 11 (23:59 New York time – EST)

Judges

Y2bcrazy, Nomadking, Elbriga Sketchfab Masters.

Sir_carma Sketchfab Community.

Lelefant, winner of the last voxel challenge.

Bart and Seori, Sketchfab Community Team.

Prizes

$50 Amazon gift card for all your personalized voxel needs!

3 months of Sketchfab PRO to your account

Terms and Conditions