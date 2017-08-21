or

Sketchfab Texturing Challenge: Spitfire

21 August 2017

This week we’re going to try something different: we’d like you to focus on your texturing skills only! To get you started, Sketchfab Master Renafox created a UV mapped model of a Supermarine Spitfire aircraft. Download it and pimp it any way you want. But remember: textures only!

TL:DR; texture this Spitfire model using your favourite texturing workflow, upload it to Sketchfab and tag it with #SpitfireTexturingChallenge. Be sure to credit Renafox and link to his model.

Aircraft Painting Contest – Base by Renafox on Sketchfab

Rules

  • Keep the model geometry as-is. If you need to update the UV mapping, that’s ok.
  • Changing scenery and adding props outside of the airplane is allowed.
  • Submit only new work, but feel free to submit multiple scenes.
  • Once you’ve created your scene, upload it to Sketchfab, tag it #SpitfireTexturingChallenge.
  • Credit Renafox for his model in your model description, and add a link back to the original by adding this Markdown code:

    Based on “[Aircraft Painting Contest – Base](https://sketchfab.com/models/e1b4d01dbd7c42bb95c5a0f922747ac2)” by [Renafox](https://sketchfab.com/kryik1023), licensed under CC Attribution-ShareAlike.

Judges

Prizes

The winner receives a $100 Amazon gift card (or equivalent if you don’t have access to Amazon), and of course we’ll add three months of Sketchfab PRO to your account.

Terms and Conditions

  • No purchase necessary.
  • By entering this competition, entrants will be deemed to have accepted and agreed to the conditions.
  • This is a contest for individuals, no teams.
  • No alternative prizes available. The prize draw is not open to Sketchfab employees or their families.
  • No ripping of models from anywhere on the Internet, all entries must be original works.
  • The judges’ decision are final – in case of dispute, no correspondence will be entered into.
  • Winning entries will be documented and may be used for promotional purposes.
  • Contestants models must be uploaded to Sketchfab and tagged #SpitfireTexturingChallenge to be considered.
  • Winners retain all Intellectual Property as per Sketchfab standard Terms and Conditions.
  • Winners and winning entries may be required to take part in any publicity resulting from this competition.
  • The winners will be contacted by Monday, September 4.
  • Promoter: Sketchfab Inc, 1123 Broadway, Suite 501, New York, NY 10010, USA.

