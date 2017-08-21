Sketchfab Texturing Challenge: Spitfire

This week we’re going to try something different: we’d like you to focus on your texturing skills only! To get you started, Sketchfab Master Renafox created a UV mapped model of a Supermarine Spitfire aircraft. Download it and pimp it any way you want. But remember: textures only!

TL:DR; texture this Spitfire model using your favourite texturing workflow, upload it to Sketchfab and tag it with #SpitfireTexturingChallenge. Be sure to credit Renafox and link to his model.

Rules

Keep the model geometry as-is. If you need to update the UV mapping, that’s ok.

Changing scenery and adding props outside of the airplane is allowed.

Submit only new work, but feel free to submit multiple scenes.

Once you’ve created your scene, upload it to Sketchfab, tag it #SpitfireTexturingChallenge.

Credit Renafox for his model in your model description, and add a link back to the original by adding this Markdown code:

Based on “[Aircraft Painting Contest – Base](https://sketchfab.com/models/e1b4d01dbd7c42bb95c5a0f922747ac2)” by [Renafox](https://sketchfab.com/kryik1023), licensed under CC Attribution-ShareAlike.

Share what you’re planning to create on the challenge thread in the forum!

Submission deadline is Monday, September 4 (23:59 New York time – EST)

Judges

Renafox – Sketchfab Community

Tom, Seori and Bart, Sketchfab Community Team.

Prizes

The winner receives a $100 Amazon gift card (or equivalent if you don’t have access to Amazon), and of course we’ll add three months of Sketchfab PRO to your account.

Terms and Conditions