Sketchfab Texturing Challenge: Spitfire

This week we’re going to try something different: we’d like you to focus on your texturing skills only! To get you started, Sketchfab Master Renafox created a UV mapped model of a Supermarine Spitfire aircraft. Download it and pimp it any way you want. But remember: textures only!
TL:DR; texture this Spitfire model using your favourite texturing workflow, upload it to Sketchfab and tag it with #SpitfireTexturingChallenge. Be sure to credit Renafox and link to his model.
Rules
- Keep the model geometry as-is. If you need to update the UV mapping, that’s ok.
- Changing scenery and adding props outside of the airplane is allowed.
- Submit only new work, but feel free to submit multiple scenes.
- Once you’ve created your scene, upload it to Sketchfab, tag it #SpitfireTexturingChallenge.
- Credit Renafox for his model in your model description, and add a link back to the original by adding this Markdown code:
Based on “[Aircraft Painting Contest – Base](https://sketchfab.com/models/e1b4d01dbd7c42bb95c5a0f922747ac2)” by [Renafox](https://sketchfab.com/kryik1023), licensed under CC Attribution-ShareAlike.
- Share what you’re planning to create on the challenge thread in the forum!
- Submission deadline is Monday, September 4 (23:59 New York time – EST)
Judges
Prizes
The winner receives a $100 Amazon gift card (or equivalent if you don’t have access to Amazon), and of course we’ll add three months of Sketchfab PRO to your account.
Terms and Conditions
- No purchase necessary.
- By entering this competition, entrants will be deemed to have accepted and agreed to the conditions.
- This is a contest for individuals, no teams.
- No alternative prizes available. The prize draw is not open to Sketchfab employees or their families.
- No ripping of models from anywhere on the Internet, all entries must be original works.
- The judges’ decision are final – in case of dispute, no correspondence will be entered into.
- Winning entries will be documented and may be used for promotional purposes.
- Contestants models must be uploaded to Sketchfab and tagged #SpitfireTexturingChallenge to be considered.
- Winners retain all Intellectual Property as per Sketchfab standard Terms and Conditions.
- Winners and winning entries may be required to take part in any publicity resulting from this competition.
- The winners will be contacted by Monday, September 4.
- Promoter: Sketchfab Inc, 1123 Broadway, Suite 501, New York, NY 10010, USA.
“The winners will be contacted by Friday, July 21”
2018 ?
When is this challenge end date?
Nvm I just read :p
That’s remind me of the Meet Max contest from Substance ^^
Seems great! Will give it a try if I got the time to finish it.
