Sketchfab sponsors “Being Good”

Following on from the success of “Lily & Snout” we are proud that animation studios are starting to see Sketchfab as a superb platform for their work. From leveraging our player during development to review and revise assets among crew members, to showcasing and marketing characters and props to build an audience, Sketchfab is a great way to help your next animation project.

Today, we’re proud to announce our support for “Being Good”, an independent 2 minute animated short about identity and how our upbringing can impact on our perception of right and wrong. The short is aiming for a November release and hopes to pitch a longer-form feature film.

Led by director Jenny Harder, the team is a group of 50 passionate industry professionals who are volunteering their time.

The short is well underway and is currently in the animation stage before lighting, rendering and finishing. To help “Being Good” push through the finish line, the team have launched a Kickstarter campaign today. Among the many perks is the chance to get your hands on a unique 3D print of one of the main characters.

Be sure to stay tuned to the short’s website for more news on “Being Good”. And make sure you follow along with their progress on Facebook, Twitter, and Tumblr.