Sketchfab Sculpting Challenge: Digital Pumpkin Carving

Halloween is fast approaching, so it’s time to bring out the pumpkins and carve your Jack-o’-lantern! We’re super excited to have Wacom’s support for this challenge – they’re providing several Intuos tablets as well as a Bamboo Duo stylus pen as prizes!

For this challenge, we’re providing you with a 3D scan of a pumpkin as a starting point. Download it, open it with your favourite sculpting software and start carving and sculpting! While this challenge is focused on sculpting, you’ll get extra points for adding scary lighting and atmosphere.

TL;DR: Download the pumpkin base model, sculpt it any way you like. Publish it on Sketchfab and tag it #PumpkinCarvingChallenge.



Rules

Work only on the provided pumpkin model – download it from Mieke Roth’s Sketchfab remeshed model (which is based on a 3D scan by Sketchfab team member Maurice Svay).

Adding an environment is allowed (ie scary lighting and atmosphere).

Submit only new work, but feel free to submit multiple models.

Once you’ve created your scene, upload it to Sketchfab, tag it #PumpkinCarvingChallenge.

As this work is derived from a Creative Commons model, you must Credit Maurice Svay for his model in your model description, and add a link back to the original by adding this Markdown code:

Based on “[Pumpkin](https://sketchfab.com/models/5866a5b13bac4a01918d2b1eb80ad2ff)” by [Maurice Svay](https://sketchfab.com/mauricesvay), licensed under Creative Commons Attribution.

Share what you’re planning to create on the challenge thread in the forum!

Submission deadline is Monday, October 30 (23:59 New York time – EST)

Judges

Prizes

1st place: Intuos Pro Medium – $350

For artists and designers who want to work completely digital from start to finish, Wacom Intuos Pro lets you illustrate, edit or design with more natural creative control than ever before.

2nd place: Intuos model of your choice – $99

Wacom’s line of creative pen tablets include a range of choices for your creative interests. The Intuos line up is a great place to start, especially for drawing, sketching and photo activities.

You can select an Intuos Art small, Intuos Draw small, Intuos Comic small, Intuos Photo small or Intuos 3D small.

3rd place: Bamboo Duo – $30

Touchscreen or paper? With the two-in-one Bamboo Duo, you can smoothly write and draw on both – either with its carbon fiber tip or its black ballpoint pen.

All winners will also receive 3 months of Sketchfab PRO.

Terms and Conditions