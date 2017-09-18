or

Sketchfab Sculpting Challenge: Cartoon Characters!

Back to overview
18 September 2017

This month we’re aiming for a very different visual sculpting style as we’re exploring cartoon characters. This means stepping away from the highly detailed, matcapped sculpts and into clean, brightly colored models. So return to your childhood and bring back your favourite characters.

Join to win a SculptBox by CG Cookie and improve your clay sculpting skills!

TL:DR; sculpt an existing cartoon character and publish it on Sketchfab with the #CartoonChallenge2017 tag.

Asterix by Frédérick ALVES-CUNHA on Sketchfab

Rules

  • Sculpt an existing cartoon character using your favourite sculpting tools.
  • Submit only new work, but feel free to submit multiple scenes.
  • Once you’ve created your scene, upload it to Sketchfab, tag it #CartoonChallenge2017.
  • Share what you’re planning to create on the challenge topic in the forum!
  • Submission deadline is Monday, October 2 (23:59 New York time – EST)

Judges

Prizes

The winner will receive a SculptBox by CG Cookie (value of $97).

With hand-picked tools, trusted materials and expert know-how, SculptBox has everything you need to start sculpting – in a single package delivered straight to your door.

The SculptBox will ship internationally, and Sketchfab will reimburse any import duties. Of course we’ll also add three months of Sketchfab PRO to your account!

Donald by Frédérick ALVES-CUNHA on Sketchfab

Terms and Conditions

  • No purchase necessary.
  • By entering this competition, entrants will be deemed to have accepted and agreed to the conditions.
  • This is a contest for individuals, no teams.
  • No alternative prizes available. The prize draw is not open to Sketchfab employees or their families.
  • No ripping of models from anywhere on the Internet, all entries must be original works.
  • The judges’ decision are final – in case of dispute, no correspondence will be entered into.
  • Winning entries will be documented and may be used for promotional purposes.
  • Contestants models must be uploaded to Sketchfab and tagged #CartoonChallenge2017 to be considered.
  • Winners retain all Intellectual Property as per Sketchfab standard Terms and Conditions.
  • Winners and winning entries may be required to take part in any publicity resulting from this competition.
  • The winners will be contacted by Friday, October 6.
  • Promoter: Sketchfab Inc, 1123 Broadway, Suite 501, New York, NY 10010, USA.

About the author

Bart Veldhuizen

Head of Community at Sketchfab. 3D Scanning enthusiast and Blenderhead. Running BlenderNation in my spare time.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related articles

Paint an Easter Egg in 3D and Win a 3D print!

3D Scanning Thursday #27: Street Art

Community Contest: Heroic Voxels