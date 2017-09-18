Sketchfab Sculpting Challenge: Cartoon Characters!

This month we’re aiming for a very different visual sculpting style as we’re exploring cartoon characters. This means stepping away from the highly detailed, matcapped sculpts and into clean, brightly colored models. So return to your childhood and bring back your favourite characters.
Join to win a SculptBox by CG Cookie and improve your clay sculpting skills!
TL:DR; sculpt an existing cartoon character and publish it on Sketchfab with the #CartoonChallenge2017 tag.
Rules
- Sculpt an existing cartoon character using your favourite sculpting tools.
- Submit only new work, but feel free to submit multiple scenes.
- Once you’ve created your scene, upload it to Sketchfab, tag it #CartoonChallenge2017.
- Share what you’re planning to create on the challenge topic in the forum!
- Submission deadline is Monday, October 2 (23:59 New York time – EST)
Judges
- Kevin Cayuela Borg and Mieke Roth, Sketchfab Masters
- Tom, Seori and Bart, Sketchfab Community Team.
Prizes
The winner will receive a SculptBox by CG Cookie (value of $97).
With hand-picked tools, trusted materials and expert know-how, SculptBox has everything you need to start sculpting – in a single package delivered straight to your door.
The SculptBox will ship internationally, and Sketchfab will reimburse any import duties. Of course we’ll also add three months of Sketchfab PRO to your account!
Terms and Conditions
- No purchase necessary.
- By entering this competition, entrants will be deemed to have accepted and agreed to the conditions.
- This is a contest for individuals, no teams.
- No alternative prizes available. The prize draw is not open to Sketchfab employees or their families.
- No ripping of models from anywhere on the Internet, all entries must be original works.
- The judges’ decision are final – in case of dispute, no correspondence will be entered into.
- Winning entries will be documented and may be used for promotional purposes.
- Contestants models must be uploaded to Sketchfab and tagged #CartoonChallenge2017 to be considered.
- Winners retain all Intellectual Property as per Sketchfab standard Terms and Conditions.
- Winners and winning entries may be required to take part in any publicity resulting from this competition.
- The winners will be contacted by Friday, October 6.
- Promoter: Sketchfab Inc, 1123 Broadway, Suite 501, New York, NY 10010, USA.
Hi, great challenge. May I ask, does the character have to already exist, or can we make up our own ?
P.S. Can it be an Anime or Manga style character ?
I’m really gonna try and make time for this one! Sounds interesting… just need to decide which cartoon character to model.
can i make any cartoon charcter like mickey mouse or spongpop or any another cartoon charcter
i have one answaer what is the softwaer you maked thes tow charcter
ok i am using blender
Yess ! I kney it ! I knew that subject was coming someday !
i already know what character I gonna sculpt ^^
Can it be an anime character? Also can we make revamp of existing character or should they look as close as we can to the original design? (still not sure who to try to model)
i make steven in steven unicerse but its low poly
I did not enter this challenge to win the sculpture box but I entered the challenge to advise me problems to talk to me and other tips in the manufacture of 3D models because I make games using unity and thank you
i make steven in steven unicerse but its low poly
I did not enter this challenge to win the sculpture box but I entered the challenge to advise me problems to talk to me and other tips in the manufacture of 3D models because I make games using unity and thank you
Leave a Reply