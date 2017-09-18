Sketchfab Sculpting Challenge: Cartoon Characters!

This month we’re aiming for a very different visual sculpting style as we’re exploring cartoon characters. This means stepping away from the highly detailed, matcapped sculpts and into clean, brightly colored models. So return to your childhood and bring back your favourite characters.

Join to win a SculptBox by CG Cookie and improve your clay sculpting skills!

TL:DR; sculpt an existing cartoon character and publish it on Sketchfab with the #CartoonChallenge2017 tag.

Rules

Sculpt an existing cartoon character using your favourite sculpting tools.

Submit only new work, but feel free to submit multiple scenes.

Once you’ve created your scene, upload it to Sketchfab, tag it #CartoonChallenge2017.

Share what you’re planning to create on the challenge topic in the forum!

Submission deadline is Monday, October 2 (23:59 New York time – EST)

Judges

Kevin Cayuela Borg and Mieke Roth, Sketchfab Masters

Tom, Seori and Bart, Sketchfab Community Team.

Prizes

The winner will receive a SculptBox by CG Cookie (value of $97).

With hand-picked tools, trusted materials and expert know-how, SculptBox has everything you need to start sculpting – in a single package delivered straight to your door.

The SculptBox will ship internationally, and Sketchfab will reimburse any import duties. Of course we’ll also add three months of Sketchfab PRO to your account!

Terms and Conditions