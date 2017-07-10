Sketchfab Passes One Million Members

Back in September we passed a major milestone with over a million scenes live on Sketchfab, and every one explorable in 3D and VR. Since then we’ve continued to grow with now close to 2 million scenes and counting,

Today we’re back with more huge news, we couldn’t be more thrilled to announce that over one million community members now call Sketchfab home. Once again, this is thanks to you: our community, our family.

Over the past five years we’ve welcomed members from around the globe. You’ve captured sights from every corner of the planet, and contributed every conceivable upload. We’re particularly proud of how supportive you’ve been to one another with many members seeing thousands of followers (even tens of thousands), and hundreds of thousands of likes and shares, making us one of the most engaging platforms to share your work in 3D and VR.

Many of you are artists, creators, freelancers, designers, teachers, hobbyists… But we are also very proud to count global companies in our community: major consumer brands like Adidas or Porsche, cultural institutions like The British Museum and le Grand Palais, or game studios like Gameloft.

So, with a few more zeros to our name, we’ll keep on working hard to continue to make Sketchfab not only the world’s largest platform to publish, share and discover 3D content online and in VR, but also the best.

Stay tuned for some upcoming announcements to celebrate passing this momentous milestone!