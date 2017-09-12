Sketchfab Now Supports Subsurface Scattering, Translucency

After a short (agonizing for some community members?) wait since our announcement at SIGGRAPH, we are proud to announce our official support for Subsurface scattering and translucent materials starting today:

For comparison, here is a version of the same model without Subsurface scattering or translucency. Note how the skin loses softness and elasticity.

You can now add these effects to any existing or upcoming model on Sketchfab using our 3D editor. We’ve put together two comprehensive sections under the materials tab for both Subsurface Scattering and Translucency allowing for a huge range of effects from subtle skin shaders to translucent materials like milk, ceramic, and wax.

For a full breakdown of how to control the new feature, visit our help center article.

Remember, for skin, the effect is often most successful when applied subtly. For other materials, more intense settings can be used.

Here are a couple more examples to show what’s now possible:

We can’t wait to see what you’ll create. Be sure to tag your work #subsurface or #translucent and we’ll be keeping our eyes open for great uses for the new feature and Staff Picking and sharing our favorites on social!