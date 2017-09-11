or

Sketchfab Low Poly Challenge: Isometric Room

11 September 2017

Recently we’ve fallen in love with ‘isometric’ scenes – highly stylised models, projected at a 45 degree angle with (almost) no perspective. Especially ‘rooms in a cube’ have drawn our attention, like teenage bedrooms with awesome retro objects, a version of your actual living room etc.

For this challenge, any type of room will do as long as it stays low poly. Let’s say keep it under 15k triangles – which is not super low but it will at least allow you to add some nice details.

TL:DR; design an isometric, low poly room and publish it on Sketchfab with the #IsometricRoomChallenge tag.

Sleepy Doggy by Lex's on Sketchfab

Rules

  • Design an isometric, low poly room using your favourite software. Set the camera POV to < 10 degrees for the best effect. Read more about isometric graphics on Wikipedia.
  • Stay under 15k polygons.
  • Submit only new work, but feel free to submit multiple scenes.
  • Once you’ve created your scene, upload it to Sketchfab, tag it #IsometricRoomChallenge.
  • Share what you’re planning to create on the challenge thread in the forum!
  • Submission deadline is Monday, September 25 (23:59 New York time – EST)

Judges

Prize

The winner receives a $100 Amazon gift card (or equivalent if you don’t have access to Amazon), and of course we’ll add three months of Sketchfab PRO to your account.

Terms and Conditions

  • No purchase necessary.
  • By entering this competition, entrants will be deemed to have accepted and agreed to the conditions.
  • This is a contest for individuals, no teams.
  • No alternative prizes available. The prize draw is not open to Sketchfab employees or their families.
  • No ripping of models from anywhere on the Internet, all entries must be original works.
  • The judges’ decision are final – in case of dispute, no correspondence will be entered into.
  • Winning entries will be documented and may be used for promotional purposes.
  • Contestant’s models must be uploaded to Sketchfab and tagged #IsometricRoomChallenge to be considered.
  • Winners retain all Intellectual Property as per Sketchfab standard Terms and Conditions.
  • Winners and winning entries may be required to take part in any publicity resulting from this competition.
  • The winners will be contacted by Friday, September 29.
  • Promoter: Sketchfab Inc, 1123 Broadway, Suite 501, New York, NY 10010, USA.

