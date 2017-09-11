Sketchfab Low Poly Challenge: Isometric Room

Recently we’ve fallen in love with ‘isometric’ scenes – highly stylised models, projected at a 45 degree angle with (almost) no perspective. Especially ‘rooms in a cube’ have drawn our attention, like teenage bedrooms with awesome retro objects, a version of your actual living room etc.

For this challenge, any type of room will do as long as it stays low poly. Let’s say keep it under 15k triangles – which is not super low but it will at least allow you to add some nice details.

TL:DR; design an isometric, low poly room and publish it on Sketchfab with the #IsometricRoomChallenge tag.

Rules

Design an isometric, low poly room using your favourite software. Set the camera POV to < 10 degrees for the best effect. Read more about isometric graphics on Wikipedia.

Stay under 15k polygons.

Submit only new work, but feel free to submit multiple scenes.

Once you’ve created your scene, upload it to Sketchfab, tag it #IsometricRoomChallenge.

Share what you’re planning to create on the challenge thread in the forum!

Submission deadline is Monday, September 25 (23:59 New York time – EST)

Judges

Rik van den Biggelaar, NomadKing, Sketchfab Masters.

Tom, Seori and Bart, Sketchfab Community Team.

Prize

The winner receives a $100 Amazon gift card (or equivalent if you don’t have access to Amazon), and of course we’ll add three months of Sketchfab PRO to your account.

