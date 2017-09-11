Sketchfab Low Poly Challenge: Isometric Room

Recently we’ve fallen in love with ‘isometric’ scenes – highly stylised models, projected at a 45 degree angle with (almost) no perspective. Especially ‘rooms in a cube’ have drawn our attention, like teenage bedrooms with awesome retro objects, a version of your actual living room etc.
For this challenge, any type of room will do as long as it stays low poly. Let’s say keep it under 15k triangles – which is not super low but it will at least allow you to add some nice details.
TL:DR; design an isometric, low poly room and publish it on Sketchfab with the #IsometricRoomChallenge tag.
Rules
- Design an isometric, low poly room using your favourite software. Set the camera POV to < 10 degrees for the best effect. Read more about isometric graphics on Wikipedia.
- Stay under 15k polygons.
- Submit only new work, but feel free to submit multiple scenes.
- Once you’ve created your scene, upload it to Sketchfab, tag it #IsometricRoomChallenge.
- Share what you’re planning to create on the challenge thread in the forum!
- Submission deadline is Monday, September 25 (23:59 New York time – EST)
Judges
- Rik van den Biggelaar, NomadKing, Sketchfab Masters.
- Tom, Seori and Bart, Sketchfab Community Team.
Prize
The winner receives a $100 Amazon gift card (or equivalent if you don’t have access to Amazon), and of course we’ll add three months of Sketchfab PRO to your account.
Terms and Conditions
- No purchase necessary.
- By entering this competition, entrants will be deemed to have accepted and agreed to the conditions.
- This is a contest for individuals, no teams.
- No alternative prizes available. The prize draw is not open to Sketchfab employees or their families.
- No ripping of models from anywhere on the Internet, all entries must be original works.
- The judges’ decision are final – in case of dispute, no correspondence will be entered into.
- Winning entries will be documented and may be used for promotional purposes.
- Contestant’s models must be uploaded to Sketchfab and tagged #IsometricRoomChallenge to be considered.
- Winners retain all Intellectual Property as per Sketchfab standard Terms and Conditions.
- Winners and winning entries may be required to take part in any publicity resulting from this competition.
- The winners will be contacted by Friday, September 29.
- Promoter: Sketchfab Inc, 1123 Broadway, Suite 501, New York, NY 10010, USA.
