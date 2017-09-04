or

Sketchfab Destruction Simulation Challenge

4 September 2017

Sometimes it’s just fun to (virtually) smash something up! This month’s simulation challenge is all about destruction – we want you to use your favourite destruction or physics plugin to create something that captures the joy of breaking, smashing, shattering and ‘sploding! Animated or freeze-frame – it’s up to you!

A barrel of dynamite going off? Demolition of a derelict building? The annihilation of an entire planet in the midst of an intergalactic war? They’re all worthy entries… 💥

TL;DR: Create a scene of something smashing to bits using whatever workflow you’re comfortable with and upload it to Sketchfab and tag it #DestructionChallenge.

Wall Destruction by andrenalin on Sketchfab

Rules

  • Create a chaotic, destructive scene using your favourite software.
  • Static or animated scenes welcome – maybe think about adding sound and setting up for VR too!
  • Submit only new work, but feel free to submit multiple scenes.
  • Once you’ve created your scene, upload it to Sketchfab, tag it #DestructionChallenge.
  • Share what you’re planning to create on the challenge thread in the forum!
  • Submission deadline is Monday, September 18 (23:59 New York time – EST)

Judges

Tom, Seori and Bart, Sketchfab Community Team.

Prizes

The winner receives a $100 Amazon gift card (or equivalent if you don’t have access to Amazon), and of course we’ll add three months of Sketchfab PRO to your account.

Terms and Conditions

  • No purchase necessary.
  • By entering this competition, entrants will be deemed to have accepted and agreed to the conditions.
  • This is a contest for individuals, no teams.
  • No alternative prizes available. The prize draw is not open to Sketchfab employees, their families or their pets.
  • No ripping of models from anywhere on the Internet, all entries must be original works.
  • The judges’ decision are final – in case of dispute, no correspondence will be entered into.
  • Winning entries will be documented and may be used for promotional purposes.
  • Contestant’s models must be uploaded to Sketchfab and tagged #DestructionChallenge to be considered.
  • Winners retain all Intellectual Property as per Sketchfab standard Terms and Conditions.
  • Winners and winning entries may be required to take part in any publicity resulting from this competition.
  • The winners will be contacted by Friday, September 22.
  • Promoter: Sketchfab Inc, 1123 Broadway, Suite 501, New York, NY 10010, USA.

