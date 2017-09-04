Sketchfab Destruction Simulation Challenge

Sometimes it’s just fun to (virtually) smash something up! This month’s simulation challenge is all about destruction – we want you to use your favourite destruction or physics plugin to create something that captures the joy of breaking, smashing, shattering and ‘sploding! Animated or freeze-frame – it’s up to you!
A barrel of dynamite going off? Demolition of a derelict building? The annihilation of an entire planet in the midst of an intergalactic war? They’re all worthy entries… 💥
TL;DR: Create a scene of something smashing to bits using whatever workflow you’re comfortable with and upload it to Sketchfab and tag it #DestructionChallenge.
Rules
- Create a chaotic, destructive scene using your favourite software.
- Static or animated scenes welcome – maybe think about adding sound and setting up for VR too!
- Submit only new work, but feel free to submit multiple scenes.
- Once you’ve created your scene, upload it to Sketchfab, tag it #DestructionChallenge.
- Share what you’re planning to create on the challenge thread in the forum!
- Submission deadline is Monday, September 18 (23:59 New York time – EST)
Judges
Tom, Seori and Bart, Sketchfab Community Team.
Prizes
The winner receives a $100 Amazon gift card (or equivalent if you don’t have access to Amazon), and of course we’ll add three months of Sketchfab PRO to your account.
Terms and Conditions
- No purchase necessary.
- By entering this competition, entrants will be deemed to have accepted and agreed to the conditions.
- This is a contest for individuals, no teams.
- No alternative prizes available. The prize draw is not open to Sketchfab employees, their families or their pets.
- No ripping of models from anywhere on the Internet, all entries must be original works.
- The judges’ decision are final – in case of dispute, no correspondence will be entered into.
- Winning entries will be documented and may be used for promotional purposes.
- Contestant’s models must be uploaded to Sketchfab and tagged #DestructionChallenge to be considered.
- Winners retain all Intellectual Property as per Sketchfab standard Terms and Conditions.
- Winners and winning entries may be required to take part in any publicity resulting from this competition.
- The winners will be contacted by Friday, September 22.
- Promoter: Sketchfab Inc, 1123 Broadway, Suite 501, New York, NY 10010, USA.
