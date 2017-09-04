Sketchfab Destruction Simulation Challenge

Sometimes it’s just fun to (virtually) smash something up! This month’s simulation challenge is all about destruction – we want you to use your favourite destruction or physics plugin to create something that captures the joy of breaking, smashing, shattering and ‘sploding! Animated or freeze-frame – it’s up to you!

A barrel of dynamite going off? Demolition of a derelict building? The annihilation of an entire planet in the midst of an intergalactic war? They’re all worthy entries… 💥

TL;DR: Create a scene of something smashing to bits using whatever workflow you’re comfortable with and upload it to Sketchfab and tag it #DestructionChallenge.

Rules

Create a chaotic, destructive scene using your favourite software.

Static or animated scenes welcome – maybe think about adding sound and setting up for VR too!

Submit only new work, but feel free to submit multiple scenes.

Once you’ve created your scene, upload it to Sketchfab, tag it #DestructionChallenge.

Share what you’re planning to create on the challenge thread in the forum!

Submission deadline is Monday, September 18 (23:59 New York time – EST)

Judges

Tom, Seori and Bart, Sketchfab Community Team.

Prizes

The winner receives a $100 Amazon gift card (or equivalent if you don’t have access to Amazon), and of course we’ll add three months of Sketchfab PRO to your account.

Terms and Conditions