Sketchfab Contest: The Sound of Your Art

With the arrival of sound on Sketchfab, scenes have suddenly gained a new dimension. It’s a wonderful sensation when a scene that you know well now has this new layer of experience! It’s one we’d like you to enjoy too, so we’re challenging you to take one of your models and add some amazing sounds in a way that encourages exploration of the ‘soundscape’!

Think about your scene – does it make the same sound everywhere? Does it sound different up close than far away? What happens if you listen to it from another angle? These are the things we’d love you to explore. Use both environmental ambient (2D) sounds as well as 3D positional sounds in your scene. Every participant will receive one month of Sketchfab PRO so you can use up to five sounds.

As this contest is about creativity, please generate your own sounds – don’t just grab whole clips from somewhere on the internet.

Here is some inspiration:

The Rules

Select one (or several) of your own existing models and design a ‘soundscape’ for it. Make the sounds ‘tell a story’ – make the viewer need to explore the scene to discover them.

Go out to record the right sounds for it, or generate them using audio software.

Post your idea and your ‘Work in Progress’ in your own topic on the dedicated forum – every participant will receive one month of Sketchfab PRO so you can use up to five sounds in your scene.

Use both ambient and positional (3D) sounds in your project.

Tag your Work in Progress scenes with #SoundWIP2017, and your final scene with #SoundOfArt2017.

Submission deadline: August 7, 2017, 23:59 EST

The Prizes

1st Prize

$450 Shure SRH1540 Premium Closed-Back Headphones

$120 A Year of Sketchfab Pro

Sketchfab Hoodie

3 Sketchfab Cardboard VR Viewers

2nd Prize

$280 Beats By Dr. Dre Studio Over-ear Headphones

$60 Six months of Sketchfab Pro

2 Sketchfab Cardboard VR Viewers

Sketchfab T-Shirt

3rd Prize

$176 Beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO

$60 Six months of Sketchfab Pro

1 Sketchfab Cardboard VR Viewers

Sketchfab T-Shirt

Judges

How to Enter

Use a previous immersive Sketchfab scene of yours or a create one and add both 2D and 3D sound to enhance the environment or detailed model, so at least two sounds.

We’ll post regular contest updates on the Sound of Art contest forum. Please post in the forum to let us know that you are participating for the one month of Pro. If you don’t receive it after a day, please email us letting us know to add it. You are more than encouraged to give constructive feedback, ask questions, post inspiration, and document regular updates (with images and Sketchfab embeds), and be sure to mark which entry is your final submission. Tag your work in progress with #SoundWIP2017.

Publish your final entry to your account, and tag it with #SoundOfArt2017. For good measure, you could add a sound specific tags too, like #sound and tags relevant to your scene, but this is optional.

You can submit as many entries as you like, but only your work that was created for this contest! Entries close Monday, August 7, 23:59 EST.

Terms and Conditions