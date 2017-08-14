Sketchfab 3D Scanning Challenge: Interiors

They say it’s what’s on the inside that counts and that’s certainly true for this month’s 3D scanning competition! We want you to scan an entire room or indoor space as completely as possible. Let’s transport people around the world in VR!
As an added bonus, this week’s challenge is sponsored by CapturingReality with entrants getting a two week trial license of their RealityCapture software (details of how to get one of these are in the Rules section). Here’s what they have to say about the challenge:
“Everyday we see lot of amazing 3D models. That is why we are really excited about this room/indoor space scanning challenge. It is not an easy task; therefore, we are very curious how the contestants will handle it. This contest is also a perfect opportunity for those who have not tried RealityCapture yet as we are offering limited number of licenses for the duration of contest.”
TL;DR: Scan a room or indoor space as completely as possible, upload it to Sketchfab and tag it #InteriorScanChallenge
- Scan an indoor space using your favourite scan software.
- Feel free to optimise your scan using other software but be sure to upload an unedited version of your scan for us to see too.
- To apply for a free trial of RealityCapture, submit a request in the forum thread, along with a description of what you propose to scan.
- Submit only new work, but feel free to submit multiple scenes.
- Once you’ve created your scene, upload it to Sketchfab, tag it #InteriorScanChallenge.
- Share what you’re planning to create on the challenge thread in the forum!
- Submission deadline is Monday, August 28 (23:59 New York time – EST)
Judges
- The CapturingReality team
- Tom, Seori and Bart, Sketchfab Community Team
- Abby Crawford, Sketchfab Master
Prize
The winning entry will receive a 3 months license for RealityCapture, as well as 3 months of Sketchfab PRO and a Staff Pick.
Terms and Conditions
- No purchase necessary.
- By entering this competition, entrants will be deemed to have accepted and agreed to the conditions.
- This is a contest for individuals, no teams.
- No alternative prizes available. The prize draw is not open to Sketchfab employees or their families.
- No ripping of models from anywhere on the Internet, all entries must be original works.
- The judges’ decision are final – in case of dispute, no correspondence will be entered into.
- Winning entries will be documented and may be used for promotional purposes.
- Contestants models must be uploaded to Sketchfab and tagged #InteriorScanChallenge to be considered.
- Winners retain all Intellectual Property as per Sketchfab standard Terms and Conditions.
- Winners and winning entries may be required to take part in any publicity resulting from this competition.
- The winners will be contacted by Friday, September 1.
- Promoter: Sketchfab Inc, 1123 Broadway, Suite 501, New York, NY 10010, USA.
