Sketchfab 3D Scanning Challenge: Interiors

They say it’s what’s on the inside that counts and that’s certainly true for this month’s 3D scanning competition! We want you to scan an entire room or indoor space as completely as possible. Let’s transport people around the world in VR!

As an added bonus, this week’s challenge is sponsored by CapturingReality with entrants getting a two week trial license of their RealityCapture software (details of how to get one of these are in the Rules section). Here’s what they have to say about the challenge:

“Everyday we see lot of amazing 3D models. That is why we are really excited about this room/indoor space scanning challenge. It is not an easy task; therefore, we are very curious how the contestants will handle it. This contest is also a perfect opportunity for those who have not tried RealityCapture yet as we are offering limited number of licenses for the duration of contest.”

TL;DR: Scan a room or indoor space as completely as possible, upload it to Sketchfab and tag it #InteriorScanChallenge



Rules

Scan an indoor space using your favourite scan software.

Feel free to optimise your scan using other software but be sure to upload an unedited version of your scan for us to see too.

To apply for a free trial of RealityCapture, submit a request in the forum thread, along with a description of what you propose to scan.

Submit only new work, but feel free to submit multiple scenes.

Once you’ve created your scene, upload it to Sketchfab, tag it #InteriorScanChallenge.

Share what you’re planning to create on the challenge thread in the forum!

Submission deadline is Monday, August 28 (23:59 New York time – EST)

Judges

The CapturingReality team

Tom, Seori and Bart, Sketchfab Community Team

Abby Crawford, Sketchfab Master

Prize

The winning entry will receive a 3 months license for RealityCapture, as well as 3 months of Sketchfab PRO and a Staff Pick.

Terms and Conditions