Sketchfab 3D Scanning Challenge: Food

25 September 2017

Don’t play with your food – scan it! This month’s 3D scanning challenge is for all the gastronomically inclined – we want you to share your favourite dish in glorious 3D. Maybe it’s your grandma’s famous spaghetti Bolognese, your favourite dessert, an order from your local takeaway restaurant – if you can eat it, why not scan it?

TL;DR: Scan your favourite food, upload it to Sketchfab and tag it #foodscanchallenge

Featured model

NY State Lamb Burger by Guillermo on Sketchfab

Rules

  • Scan your favourite food with your favourite scanning technique.
  • Feel free to optimise your scan using other software but be sure to upload an unedited version of your scan for us to see too.
  • Submit only new work, but feel free to submit multiple scenes.
  • Once you’ve created your scene, upload it to Sketchfab, tag it #foodscanchallenge.
  • Share what you’re planning to create on the challenge thread in the forum!
  • Submission deadline is Monday, October 9 (23:59 New York time – EST)

Judges

Prize

The winner receives a $100 Amazon gift card (or equivalent if you don’t have access to Amazon), and of course we’ll add three months of Sketchfab PRO to your account & a Staff Pick for the winning scan.

Terms and Conditions

  • No purchase necessary.
  • By entering this competition, entrants will be deemed to have accepted and agreed to the conditions.
  • This is a contest for individuals, no teams.
  • No alternative prizes available. The prize draw is not open to Sketchfab employees or their families.
  • No ripping of models from anywhere on the Internet, all entries must be original works.
  • The judges’ decision are final – in case of dispute, no correspondence will be entered into.
  • Winning entries will be documented and may be used for promotional purposes.
  • Contestants models must be uploaded to Sketchfab and tagged #foodscanchallenge to be considered.
  • Winners retain all Intellectual Property as per Sketchfab standard Terms and Conditions.
  • Winners and winning entries may be required to take part in any publicity resulting from this competition.
  • The winners will be contacted by Friday, October 13.
  • Promoter: Sketchfab Inc, 1123 Broadway, Suite 501, New York, NY 10010, USA.

