Sketchfab 3D Scanning Challenge: Food

Don’t play with your food – scan it! This month’s 3D scanning challenge is for all the gastronomically inclined – we want you to share your favourite dish in glorious 3D. Maybe it’s your grandma’s famous spaghetti Bolognese, your favourite dessert, an order from your local takeaway restaurant – if you can eat it, why not scan it?

TL;DR: Scan your favourite food, upload it to Sketchfab and tag it #foodscanchallenge

Featured model

Rules

Scan your favourite food with your favourite scanning technique.

Feel free to optimise your scan using other software but be sure to upload an unedited version of your scan for us to see too.

Submit only new work, but feel free to submit multiple scenes.

Once you’ve created your scene, upload it to Sketchfab, tag it #foodscanchallenge.

Share what you’re planning to create on the challenge thread in the forum!

Submission deadline is Monday, October 9 (23:59 New York time – EST)

Judges

Alper Guler, Kabaq

Geoffrey, Abby, Néstor & Phil, Sketchfab Masters

Tom, Seori and Bart, Sketchfab Community Team.

Prize

The winner receives a $100 Amazon gift card (or equivalent if you don’t have access to Amazon), and of course we’ll add three months of Sketchfab PRO to your account & a Staff Pick for the winning scan.

Terms and Conditions