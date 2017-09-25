Sketchfab 3D Scanning Challenge: Food

Don’t play with your food – scan it! This month’s 3D scanning challenge is for all the gastronomically inclined – we want you to share your favourite dish in glorious 3D. Maybe it’s your grandma’s famous spaghetti Bolognese, your favourite dessert, an order from your local takeaway restaurant – if you can eat it, why not scan it?
TL;DR: Scan your favourite food, upload it to Sketchfab and tag it #foodscanchallenge
Featured model
Rules
- Scan your favourite food with your favourite scanning technique.
- Feel free to optimise your scan using other software but be sure to upload an unedited version of your scan for us to see too.
- Submit only new work, but feel free to submit multiple scenes.
- Once you’ve created your scene, upload it to Sketchfab, tag it #foodscanchallenge.
- Share what you’re planning to create on the challenge thread in the forum!
- Submission deadline is Monday, October 9 (23:59 New York time – EST)
Judges
- Alper Guler, Kabaq
- Geoffrey, Abby, Néstor & Phil, Sketchfab Masters
- Tom, Seori and Bart, Sketchfab Community Team.
Prize
The winner receives a $100 Amazon gift card (or equivalent if you don’t have access to Amazon), and of course we’ll add three months of Sketchfab PRO to your account & a Staff Pick for the winning scan.
Terms and Conditions
- No purchase necessary.
- By entering this competition, entrants will be deemed to have accepted and agreed to the conditions.
- This is a contest for individuals, no teams.
- No alternative prizes available. The prize draw is not open to Sketchfab employees or their families.
- No ripping of models from anywhere on the Internet, all entries must be original works.
- The judges’ decision are final – in case of dispute, no correspondence will be entered into.
- Winning entries will be documented and may be used for promotional purposes.
- Contestants models must be uploaded to Sketchfab and tagged #foodscanchallenge to be considered.
- Winners retain all Intellectual Property as per Sketchfab standard Terms and Conditions.
- Winners and winning entries may be required to take part in any publicity resulting from this competition.
- The winners will be contacted by Friday, October 13.
- Promoter: Sketchfab Inc, 1123 Broadway, Suite 501, New York, NY 10010, USA.
Leave a Reply