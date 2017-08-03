New Balance / DSW using Sketchfab to promote footwear

Right now, North American shoe retailer DSW is running a promotion with New Balance. Receive a free virtual reality headset with any New Balance footwear purchase between August 2nd and 5th.

To compliment the promotion, the retailer has worked with New Balance to direct customers to visit Sketchfab.com to immerse themselves in the Fresh Foam Arishi range.

The retailer has been including a promotional card with recent shoe purchases and store visits encouraging a visit to Sketchfab to check out the shoes and get a taste of them in 3D before visiting them in VR with the promotional headset.

You can check out the Fresh Foam Arishi range and more footwear from New Balance by visiting their Sketchfab profile.