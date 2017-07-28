Meet us at SIGGRAPH 2017 in Los Angeles, Aug 1-3

Next week we’ll be at SIGGRAPH, the biggest conference and tradeshow for computer graphics. Come see us at booth 1110, explore your own scenes in VR and tell us how you use Sketchfab – we love hearing your stories!

If you haven’t already, you’ll get to dive into Lily and Snout’s world and experience sound on Sketchfab! Bobby Beck from Artella, the studio that created Lily and Snout, will also be speaking on August 1st at 4pm at our booth (1110), giving a behind-the-scenes peek.

You’ll also get a chance to see some new things we’re working on before it goes live on Sketchfab, like Subsurface scattering and our new Model Inspector.

And we’ve got you covered with complimentary trades how tickets – use discount code SKTCHFAB at registration. Be quick though – we only have 100 tickets to give away!