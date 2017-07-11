Introducing Camera Constraints

If you were paying close attention to our one million member celebration yesterday, you may have noticed something a little different as you explored our scene.

As you know we always listen carefully to feature requests from our community so I’m proud to share a new feature that many of you will find helpful when it comes to showing off your work in the best light. Let’s face it. We all have our best side, and there’s a chance your work does too. Perhaps you didn’t model the rear of a building, or would prefer that viewers didn’t see the polygonal mess you left under a ground plane.



Starting today PRO subscribers can now add camera constraints to their scenes to control how they can be explored in our player. You can limit the rotation of the camera in both horizontal and vertical directions and even limit zooming. The new feature can be found in our 3D editor under the first “Scene” tab with the Gear icon, under the camera roll-out. Once activated, the constraints are shown in the form of a gizmo that can also be manipulated, and the constraints can be previewed.

The 3D editor lets you preview the constraints in action. This scene is a perfect example where you may not wish viewers to be able to peek under the ground plane. Do so by limiting vertical rotation.



In all cases, you get to specify how far you want the limits to be. Don’t want visitors to zoom in too closely on your work? Check. Prefer that they can’t rotate the camera behind, above, or underneath your work? Check. By default constraints are left off, allowing your work to be fully explore. But remember, don’t get sloppy with your modeling. Your work is still viewable from all angles in VR!

Exploring the scene you’ll also notice that we’ve limited the amount you can zoom out and zoom in.





A huge thanks to Curlscurly for letting us demo our new feature with her scene. Be sure to check out more of her great work.