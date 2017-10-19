or

Inspect models and textures like never before

Back to overview
19 October 2017

Today we’re proud to say that our latest feature – the Sketchfab Model Inspector – is live and we’re confident it’s going to become an industry changing tool for every 3D artist.

Our Inspector in action. Use the fullscreen option for more room to view.

SCI-FI HELMET – BLUE NEON – Jonathan BENAINOUS by jonathanbenainous on Sketchfab

Our inspector is now available to all Sketchfab community members and anyone exploring a Sketchfab embed just about anywhere on the web. Our site, your portfolio, Facebook, Twitter and on and on. Think of it as a bigger, better version of our previous rendering options. There’s a lot of power behind that tiny new icon!
In addition to our existing ability to show the wireframe or change to matcap rendering on any model, the inspector now lets you break down EVERY material into its component parts – including base color, metallic, roughness, ambient occlusion, opacity, emission, specular and normal maps.

Better yet, you can also use the inspector to view normal direction and display a UV checker map. Artists – that’s a great way to proudly show off the quality of your model topology and UVs to clients, employers, and potential employers!

Our UV checker is a great way to show off your mapping skills and admire the work of others.

But there’s even more: who needs 3D when you can have 2D! Yes, we’re going old school here – you can also split the inspector into a 3D, 3D and 2D, or just 2D view to view every texture on a model. That’s a great way to show off the quality of your work and to learn from other artists. You can even view wireframe topology in the 2D view to show off your UV packing skills or admire the work of others.

Our side-by-side view lets you examine textures in great detail.

And if you prefer to not let others peek under the hood of your work, we’re giving you the option to opt-out of sharing your work in 2D view. It’s our hope, however, that you’ll use this powerful feature to show off the care and craft you put into every aspect of your work.

For more detailed information on working with our new inspector, be sure to check out our help center article.

A huge thank you to Jonathan Benainous for allowing us to highlight our new feature with his work. In addition to his Sketchfab profile, you can also follow Jonathan on Twitter and visit his website to see more of his work.

About the author

Paul Chambers

Artist Evangelist & Community outreach at Sketchfab, freelance CG Generalist, render-farm tinkerer. Zelda worshipper.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related articles

Unity-to-Sketchfab exporter is out!

Creative Market adds Sketchfab support

Capture and share your world in 4D with Mimesys