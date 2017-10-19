Inspect models and textures like never before

Today we’re proud to say that our latest feature – the Sketchfab Model Inspector – is live and we’re confident it’s going to become an industry changing tool for every 3D artist.

Our Inspector in action. Use the fullscreen option for more room to view.

Our inspector is now available to all Sketchfab community members and anyone exploring a Sketchfab embed just about anywhere on the web. Our site, your portfolio, Facebook, Twitter and on and on. Think of it as a bigger, better version of our previous rendering options. There’s a lot of power behind that tiny new icon!

In addition to our existing ability to show the wireframe or change to matcap rendering on any model, the inspector now lets you break down EVERY material into its component parts – including base color, metallic, roughness, ambient occlusion, opacity, emission, specular and normal maps.

Better yet, you can also use the inspector to view normal direction and display a UV checker map. Artists – that’s a great way to proudly show off the quality of your model topology and UVs to clients, employers, and potential employers!

But there’s even more: who needs 3D when you can have 2D! Yes, we’re going old school here – you can also split the inspector into a 3D, 3D and 2D, or just 2D view to view every texture on a model. That’s a great way to show off the quality of your work and to learn from other artists. You can even view wireframe topology in the 2D view to show off your UV packing skills or admire the work of others.

And if you prefer to not let others peek under the hood of your work, we’re giving you the option to opt-out of sharing your work in 2D view. It’s our hope, however, that you’ll use this powerful feature to show off the care and craft you put into every aspect of your work.

For more detailed information on working with our new inspector, be sure to check out our help center article.